Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

