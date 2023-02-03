MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.46 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and $1.40 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00422026 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.11 or 0.28785437 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00467095 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.50344728 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,218,922.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

