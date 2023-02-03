Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.52. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 4,566,490 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $884.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

