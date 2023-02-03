Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Down 2.4%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 136,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$65.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.