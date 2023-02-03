Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,263 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 717,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

