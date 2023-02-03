ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. 128,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $573,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

