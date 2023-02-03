Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.27 and traded as high as C$11.10. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 99,377 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Major Drilling Group International

About Major Drilling Group International

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Mclaughlin sold 9,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,616 shares in the company, valued at C$85,299.20.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

