Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.41. Maiden shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 78,393 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

