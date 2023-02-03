Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.77 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00425453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.00 or 0.29019217 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00470636 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

