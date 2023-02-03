MAGIC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $299.08 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. MAGIC has a market cap of $415.17 million and $299.08 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00424023 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.28921645 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,957,802 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

