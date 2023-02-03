Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,609,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,649. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.