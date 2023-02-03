Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW stock traded down $11.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.83. The stock had a trading volume of 227,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

