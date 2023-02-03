Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,699 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 4,213,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,266,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.