Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,699 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.