Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AEE traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 141,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,780. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.