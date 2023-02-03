Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.08. 1,661,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,852. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

