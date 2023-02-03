Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

