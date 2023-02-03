Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

