MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading 6.3% Higher

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.