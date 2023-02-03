LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. 1,044,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.