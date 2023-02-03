Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,962. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

