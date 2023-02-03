Loop Capital Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
NYSE WMS opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
Read More
