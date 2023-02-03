Loop Capital Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

