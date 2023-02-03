Loop Capital Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $285.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

