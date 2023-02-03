Loom Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.56 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $59.93 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

