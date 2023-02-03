loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
loanDepot Stock Up 8.9 %
LDI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,143,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,148. The stock has a market cap of $880.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.45. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
