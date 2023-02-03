loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $512,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 684,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00.
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,143,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,148. The company has a market cap of $880.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.