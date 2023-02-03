loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $512,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 684,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,143,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,148. The company has a market cap of $880.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

