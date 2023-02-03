Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.77.

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$17.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

