Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 6.2 %

LSPD stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

