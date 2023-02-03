Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Volume Tops $14.55 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $14.55 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,648.80 or 0.07045101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00426287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.22 or 0.29076093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00466510 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,035,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,033,474.41591558 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,629.87138401 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,625,915.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

