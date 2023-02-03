Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after acquiring an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 217,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,776. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

