Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,685 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. 546,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

