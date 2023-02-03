Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,500 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 222,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 473,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

