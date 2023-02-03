Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 1.4 %
PL stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
