Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $217,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

