Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 1,984 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $302,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERES stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

