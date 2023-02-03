Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 487 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

S&P Global stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $375.74. 595,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.