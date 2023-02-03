Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

