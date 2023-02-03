Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 2,539 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,799 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,315. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

