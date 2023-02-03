Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 189,981 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,981 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock remained flat at $51.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,247,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

