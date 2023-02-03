Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

