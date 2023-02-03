Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.