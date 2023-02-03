Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $144.80. 125,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lear by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Lear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.