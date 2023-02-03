Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.85.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

