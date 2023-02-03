Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Lazard Stock Down 2.4 %

Lazard stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 331,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,685. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

