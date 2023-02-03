Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $136,336.99 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00424364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.68 or 0.28944885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00467213 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

