Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 590 at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 589 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.29) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.39) to GBX 770 ($9.51) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.78) to GBX 645 ($7.97) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 589 ($7.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $660.29.

Lancashire Price Performance

LCSHF stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

