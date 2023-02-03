Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.89. 376,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,707. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.