Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.89. 376,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,707. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

