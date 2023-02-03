Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of LAKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. 15,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,399. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.51.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
