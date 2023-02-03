Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. 15,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,399. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.