Lake Street Capital Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $35.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 32,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

