Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.39 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $133.36 million and $33.39 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

