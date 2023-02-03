Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.53 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.23-0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. 336,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

